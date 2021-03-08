PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the thieves who destroyed the economy are now the ones saying there is corruption in the country. Speaking when he officiated at the 20th anniversary of Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BIGOCA), Saturday, President Lungu insisted that the fight against corruption was corrupted. “On my part as President of the Republic of Zambia, president of the Patriotic Front Party, I want to say it openly here that I will continue to look up to the church for spiritual and moral guidance, including engaging the church in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.