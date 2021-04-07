L-r: Former Health minister Brian Chituwo, former Livestock minister Bradford Machila and former High Commissioner to United Kingdom Bizwayo Nkunika at Mulungushi Conference Centre during the Levy Mwanawasa memorial lecture on August 18, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER health minister Dr Brain Chituwo has advised government to undertake a pilot study of the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca before rolling out the project in Zambia. On March 25, 2021, Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda announced that government had settled for the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. Commenting on this in an interview, Dr Chituwo said going ahead with the project without conducting a study might not benefit the country. “Since this is really a new phenomenon, I would suggest that we undertake a pilot study. What is...