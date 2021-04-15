CATHOLIC Priest Fr Lastone Lupupa says the only problem with the Church Empowerment Fund is that it’s now perceived to be attached to campaigns. In an interview, Fr Lupupa wondered why the fund was not given quietly to the church as opposed to telling the ‘whole world’ about it. “The Church Empowerment Fund is for help that is targeting the people who are suffering. Put in its proper context, there is no problem. The only problem is that it is perceived to be attached to the campaigns. I am a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.