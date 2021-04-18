POLICE in Lusaka are looking for a Zambian socialite Natasha Shindano, popularly known as Mrs Kennedy, for administering alcohol to a child. During a live facebook video Saturday evening, Mrs Kennedy was seen giving alcohol to a girl believed to be under the age of 5. In the same video, the child was later seen dancing while Mrs Kennedy was cheering her in the background. In a statement, Sunday, deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale said the police had instituted investigations into the matter. “The circumstances in the video...
