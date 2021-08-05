President Edgar Lungu during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says if everyone pays taxes regularly and on time, they will be lowered. Speaking during the commissioning of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Chinsali Office, Wednesday, President Lungu said it was through tax revenue that the country would be developed. “It is, therefore not surprising that the Patriotic Front government has put tax collection as one of its top priorities since it is through our tax revenue, that this nation shall be developed. I know those who are opposed to me and PF will say ‘President Lungu...