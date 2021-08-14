The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced consolidated results from 16 more of the 156 constituencies with UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema maintaining a comfortable lead by 183,477 votes.

The consolidated results for 31 constituencies is as follows:

UPND: 449,699
PF: 266,202

The results for the 16 constituencies announced at 14:00 hours on Saturday are:

Kaputa – UPND 13,207
PF 13,181

Kabushi – PF-19,176
UPND 16,961

Mapatizya – UPND 29,859
PF 620

Pemba – UPND 39,470
PF 320

Chembe – PF 6,014
UPND 3,994

Luangeni – PF 15,482
UPND 10,817

Sinda – UPND 10,856
PF 9,811

Pambashe – PF 10,139
UPND 5,816

Magoye – UPND 24,992
PF 830

Kalulushi – UPND 29,139
PF 18,857

Chingola – UPND 30,451
PF 18,219

Isoka – PF 12,748
UPND 12,000

Nangoma – UPND 18,775
PF 1,424

Dundumwezi – UPND 27,883
PF 262

Kapoche – PF 17,607
UPND 7,141

Mporokoso – PF 11,334
UPND 6,734

The Commission will reconvene at 18:00 hours.