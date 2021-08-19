POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 29-year-old man who is one of the suspects in a matter where a police officer was seen in a viral video being roughed up by criminals who were clad in political regalia. In a statement, Thursday, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the said man was arrested after a report of aggravated robbery and abduction was reported at Matero Police by a man identified as Mbwanga Moonga. Katongo said Moonga reported that the suspected cadres pounced on him, bundled him in the boot of his...
Menu