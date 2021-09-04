PF Member of Central Committee and former Finance MinisterDr Bwalya Ng'andu addresses journalists during a press briefing at the party secretariat in Lusaka on September 3, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has described sentiments by the UPND government that there is hidden debt as nonsense and meaningless. And Dr Ng’andu says claims that the Treasury is empty also don’t make sense. Meanwhile, PF vice-president Given Lubinda says President Hakainde Hichilema should recover from his 15 years in opposition and act like a Republican President. Addressing journalists at the party secretariat in Lusaka, Friday, Dr Bwalya, who is also PF Member of Central Committee, said at no point did his Ministry falsify debt figures as that...