PF vice-president Given Lubinda says PF is simply out of office in order to make itself an even better, stronger and responsible government in 2026. And Lubinda says the party is confident of scooping the forthcoming Kaumbwe by-elections. In an interview, Lubinda said PF was not an experimental government because it had a record of delivering to the people. “Our message is very simple and straightforward. The PF is a tested party, it is not an experimental government. This is a government that has a record of delivering to the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.