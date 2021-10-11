Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba at the induction meeting of Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TOURISM Minister Rodney Sikumba says his ministry notified the National Prosecution Authority on prosecutors that were drawing double salaries and deductions are currently running. The Auditor General’s Report on accounts of the Republic for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, revealed that 50 prosecutors were drawing double salaries from the Ministry of Tourism and Arts and National Prosecution Authority amounting to K2,706,005. Responding to a press query on this issue, Sikumba said the ministry had further engaged NPA to take action against the said officers. “The ministry has further...