FORMER Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor Dr Caleb Fundanga says he hopes the UPND government will be transparent when acquiring loans. And Dr Fundanga has discouraged government from borrowing from the Chinese because their loans are shrouded in secrecy. Meanwhile, Dr Fundanga says he does not see anything strange about government’s decision to acquire a loan from the World Bank for building schools. In an interview, Dr Fundanga said government should utilise the existing laws and ensure that any debt acquisition went through parliamentary scrutiny. He also advised the new...



