PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has sent his condolences to South Africans over the demise of the last apartheid era president Frederick Wihem De Klerk.

“We send our condolences to the people of South Africa on the death of Frederick Wilhem De Klerk, the last apartheid era President and key figure in that country’s transition to democracy. Mr De Klerk became one of South Africa’s two Deputy Presidents and in 1993 was jointly awarded a Nobel Peace Prize alongside late President Nelson Mandela, for playing a pivotal role in ending apartheid. May his soul rest in peace,” stated President Hichilema.