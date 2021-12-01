Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says unscrupulous people are using military uniforms to ambush innocent citizens. And Mwiimbu has urged individuals with illegal firearms to surrender them to the Zambia police service by December 31, 2021. Rendering a ministerial statement in Parliament on the measures being taken to curb the escalating crime in Lusaka allegedly being perpetrated by criminals masquerading as bus drivers and conductors, Mwiimbu warned that the law would catch up with those with criminal minds. “Madam Speaker, government has noted with great concern that…...