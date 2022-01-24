FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says UPND ministers will be more corrupt than those from any other government because within five months, they are already having scandals. In an interview, Mwila said President Hakainde Hichilema should instill discipline in his ministers, failure to which they would loot resources. “If you look at the way we are now, they have been in government for five months and the issues that are coming out can conclude that they will be more corrupt than what they were saying about PF. Their ministers…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.