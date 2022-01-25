TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) says government and party officials must have nothing to do with the procurement process. Commenting on the K6 billion that was paid by NRFA to PF-aligned road construction companies and some associated foreign firms, TIZ president Sampa Kalungu said the procurement process must vet any conflict of interest. “One area that is of a major concern in the procurement process is that of affiliate, a phenomenon that shouldn’t be in the qualifying equation with tendering process unless the procuring entity is the member’s affiliation. The procurement…...
Menu