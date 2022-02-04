Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde speaks at the News Diggers, Prime TV and Chapter One Foundation election analysis discussion in Lusaka on September 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHAPTER One Foundation says according to the Judgement of the Court, the Speaker, Deputy Speakers, and ministers are still obliged to follow the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct on the annual declaration of assets, liabilities, and sources of income to the standard set in the Code of Conduct. In a statement, Thursday, Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde said the Foundation would write to the Chief Justice, to request all the officials to whom the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of Conduct applies to comply with its provisions. “On…...