FORMER second deputy speaker of the National Assembly Mwimba Malama has wondered why UPND was accusing the PF of vote buying when the former ruling party does not have money and depends on well-wishers. In an interview, Malama accused the UPND of dishing out money to voters in Kabwata Constituency. He said people should not have a wrong perception that PF had money because the party actually struggled to put together campaign funds for Kabwata. “The only thing worrying me is the propaganda about this government, it is them who…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.