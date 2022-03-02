FORMER transport and communications minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says President Hakainde Hichilema should demonstrate the results of his trips which government suggests have been aimed at marketing Zambia abroad. In an interview, Kafwaya said he had not seen any outcome of the President’s marketing endeavors. “President Hakainde Hichilema is an economist; I think he is an economist by training. He should understand better what can work and work better for the country given its current economic status. I think when you are making any decision, you have to look at the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.