PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians have to weather the rising commodity prices as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the meantime. In a statement shared on his Facebook Page, Tuesday, President Hichilema said the conflict would affect the world economic growth, including developing economies like Zambia. “We are closely monitoring the Ukraine and Russian conflict which has pushed oil prices to record highs. This situation will certainly affect the world economic growth and hard hit will be developing economies, especially in Africa including Zambia. We however…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.