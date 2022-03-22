Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo (r) speaks to House of Chiefs chairperson Chief Luembe people during the orientation meeting for the 6th House of Chiefs conference at Mika Convention Centre on March 21, 2022 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT says the instability caused by inter and intra chiefdom disputes remains a major threat to chiefdom development in the country. Speaking when he officiated at the 6th House of Chiefs orientation meeting in Lusaka, Monday, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo said succession disputes had led to loss of lives and property. “Good governance entails transparency, accountability, consultation and dialogue between governors and the governed. It requires a conducive atmosphere for it to thrive. In order to achieve this, the government seeks to see a durable and…...