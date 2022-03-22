POLICE in Chipata have arrested and charged a witch doctor, Ndeketeya Phiri, with the offence of practicing witchcraft after he allegedly cut off a woman’s labia. In an interview, Monday, Eastern Province acting Police Commanding Officer Davis Simwanza narrated that Lashiwe Munshanga and her husband went to see a witchdoctor hoping to become rich but the charms failed to work. “We received this report on 15th March, 2022. The reporter, Lanshiwe Mushanga aged 33, [of] Welela Compound, Chipata, reported that her private part was cut off by a witch doctor,…...



