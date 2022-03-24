Workers’ Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) says the vehicles which it purchased were meant for the institution, and not for any political party. In a viral audio recently, a whistleblower narrated that the Board purchased vehicles meant for PF officials. “These are some of the, as per Zambian language, abandoned vehicles. These vehicles have been parked behind TAZAMA House for the past four months. These are brand new vehicles, there are more than 40 and it is alleged that these vehicles were bought for PF. Had they won the previous…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.