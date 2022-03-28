TWO Zambia Airforce (ZAF) pilots, Colonel Lyson Siame and Second Lieutenant Kalasa Bwalya have died in a plane crash that occurred about 38 kilometres North of Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport, Monday morning. In a statement, Monday, ZAF Director Public Relations & Foreign Liaison Lt Col Helen Chota said the Airforce had convened a board of inquiry to establish the cause of the air crash. “The Zambia Air Force recorded an air crash at 11:00 hours involving the SF-260 TW light trainer aircraft. The two seater aircraft registration number AF-545…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.