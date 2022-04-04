Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says Rwandan President Paul Kagame will undertake a state visit to Zambia from 4th to 5th April. In a statement, Sunday, Kakubo said President Hakainde Hichilema and President Kagame were scheduled to hold bilateral talks which would be followed by signing of seven Memoranda of Understanding. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that His Excellency Mr. Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda will undertake a State Visit to the Republic of Zambia, in…...