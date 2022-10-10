UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says investigative wings should learn to act on lawbreakers while they are still in power. In an interview, Friday, Mweetwa said investigative wings shouldn’t wait until a party was out of power before they could act on offenders. He added that all questions about the arrest of Zambia Must Prosper Interim leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube should be directed to DEC and not UPND because the ruling party was not responsible for that. “I need to be arrested now when I’m in government. We don’t want this picture to continue to protract going forward where people when they are no longer the ruling party that’s when the investigative agencies appear to have teeth to bite. But we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.