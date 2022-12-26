POLICE has arrested a 25-year-old man of Chikankata District for raping an 83-year-old woman in the early hours of Sunday. In a statement, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the suspect, John Munyeke, broke into the victim’s house between 02:00 and 03:00 hours on December 25 and forced himself on her. He said the victim was receiving medical attention at Chikankata Mission Hospital while the suspect was detained in Police custody. “An 83-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man of her village in Chikankata District. The incident occurred on December 25, 2022 between 02:00 hours and 03:00 hours in Chinyona Muchila village. The suspect, identified as John Munyeke was apprehended by the woman’s neighbours who heard…...



