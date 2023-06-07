THE Mongu Magistrates’ Court has handed a nine months jail sentence to a male nurse and a security guard for theft of essential medicines in Nalolo District Western Province. According to a post shared on the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) Facebook page, Wednesday, Dan Mwale and Siyanda Kandandu were arrested and charged with theft by a public servant for stealing coartem. “The Mongu Magistrate Court has handed a nine months jail sentence to a male nurse and a security officer of Nalolo District for theft of essential medicines. Dan Mwale, a male nurse, and Siyanda Kandandu, a security guard, both of Nalolo district, were arrested and charged with theft by a public servant – involving Artemether and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.