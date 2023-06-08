SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti on Tuesday wondered why Chama South PF member of parliament Davison Mung’andu had taken the back bench when he had always sat in the front row. When business of the House resumed, Mung’andu rose on a matter of urgent public importance, when Speaker Mutti wondered what had inspired his new sitting position. “Let’s allow the honourable member of Chama South to raise his…But I’m wondering why are you…I thought you’re always on the front bench, what happened?” Speaker Mutti asked. “May I know from the leader of the opposition what has happened to honorable Mung’andu?” But some PF members were heard chanting in the background that “he’s a renegade and a rebel”. Eventually,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.