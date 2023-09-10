A mentally challenged inmate has died, while the another has sustained injuries after the duo jumped off a moving motor vehicle in Kalomo District. In a statement, Sunday, Police Deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale said the duo jumped through a window of the moving vehicle on Saturday at around 21:00 hours. “One mentally challenged inmate died while the other sustained injuries after the two jumped out of a moving motor vehicle through the window in Kalomo District. The deceased was identified only as Nchimunya Mugala. He sustained fatal head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kalomo Urban Clinic while the other mentally challenged inmate identified as Vincent Chintobele aged 20 is receiving treatment at the same Clinic,”…...



