AGRICULTURE Minister Mtolo Phiri says government wants to encourage crop diversification among farmers because citizens will be stunted if they are only eating Nshima. And Phiri says citizens should tell government if agro-dealers in their areas are failing to meet the farmers’ expectations. Phiri was responding to Mwembeshi UPND Member of Parliament Machila Jamba who wanted to find out why the government was forcing farmers to get legume under FISP. “Minister, you came with a handbook which you showed to the House that this is the handbook which you are using. And I am made to understand that the people who are distributing fertilizer have got that handbook. I want to understand, were these people taught what they are supposed…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.