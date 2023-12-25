CTPD executive director Isaac Mwaipopo speaks at a public discussion forum on the state of the economy and public investment in children at Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka on October 5, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CENTRE for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo says 2023 has been a tough year for citizens owing to the high cost of living. Commenting on the rise in the cost living for Lusaka to K9,157, as announced by the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflections (JCTR), Mwaipopo said the year 2023 had seen an increase in fuel and electricity prices as well as depreciation of the Kwacha. “I think it has been a challenging year for citizens which has been influenced by a number of factors, because part of that is speaking to the reforms that have been undertaken following Zambia’s ascension to the IMF supported programme, the extended credit facility. We have seen a rise in…...