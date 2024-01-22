PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has instructed Inspector General of police Graphael Musamba and Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu to review the gun licencing system. And President Hichilema has advised former ZAF Commander Lt Gen Ronnie Shikapwasha’s family to mourn him with dignity and allow the law to take its course. Shikapwasha, who is survived by a wife and 14 children was interred at Leopards Hill Memorial Park on Sunday. Speaking during his funeral service, President Hichilema observed that lately, there had been so much usage of firearms in different places. “Let me address something that many may not want to hear, but it has to be addressed. Given the manner in which the general departed from us, through…...



