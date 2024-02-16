LUSAKA Catholic Diocese Archbishop Alick Banda says the Lenten season is the time for Christians to live in harmony regardless of tribe, ethnicity or political persuasion. In his homily delivered during the Ash Wednesday evening Mass at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus, Archbishop Banda said there was need to repair relationships with one another. “Today on an exceptional day, on Valentine’s Day, we’re not giving flowers, we are giving out ashes. However, our love for each other and our love for God continues to grow from strength to strengthen. We hear Prophet Joel saying turn to the Lord with all your heart, fasting, weeping and mourning. He goes further to say render your heart and not your garments. As…...



