The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has dismissed the Ministry of Agriculture for its failure to clarify why it disregarded procurement guidelines in awarding contracts to Agrizam and Fert Seed and Grain, totaling over $108 million. The 2022 Auditor General’s Report highlighted discrepancies in the contracts. Agrizam Investments Limited and Fert Seed and Grain Limited were awarded contracts without complying with bidding and evaluation guidelines, contrary to the Instruction To Bidders (ITB) provisions. Yvonne Mpundu, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Administration, led a delegation that appeared before PAC on Thursday. However, the delegation was unable to provide answers to some of committees questions and PAC Chairperson Warren Mwambazi expressed frustration, stating that the committee couldn’t proceed without explanations from the Technical PS…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.