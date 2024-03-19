LIMULUNGA Police Station says it has received a report that Barotse Royal Establishment Induna Mwangelwa Akapelwa was shot dead by unknown persons at his residence on Sunday night. According to a statement, Monday, Western Province Commissioner of Police Chileshe Mukuka said Akapelwa was shot dead while he was trying to lock up his motor vehicle. “Limulunga Police Station this morning the 18th day of March 2024 at 08:00 hours, received a report of murder from Mr Tawila Akapelwa aged 47 of Salambango Village in Mongu. He reported that his father, Mr Mwangelwa Akapelwa aged 72, the Barotse Royal Establishment Induna Inete of Salambango Village in Nalubutu Chiefdom was shot dead by unknown persons using an unknown firearm at his residence...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.