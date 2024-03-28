BOTSWANA’S President Mokgweetsi Masisi says Zambia’s debt restructuring deal speaks to the fact that every child has a secured future. And President Hakainde Hichilema says leaders must utilise public resources prudently as this increases confidence in every Zambian citizen. Speaking during a bilateral meeting in Livingstone, Wednesday, Dr Masisi said the debt restructuring agreement must be unpacked so that every ordinary Zambian understands it. “You Excellency, I’d like to pay tribute to your management of your debt. Just a few days ago, you struck a deal that’s changed the whole value proposition of Zambia. What’s important is that it speaks to the ordinary Zambian. It’s not about what’s in this room. It says to the Zambian child they have a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.