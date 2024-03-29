THE Auditor General’s Special Report has highlighted financial irregularities amounting to K483,274,318 and US$1,396,111,768 in the procurement of petroleum products for the period 1st January 2019 to 31st December, 2022. And according to the report, four companies were overpaid by $36,373,827, suggesting a potential motive of deliberate fraud. According to a statement issued by Head of Public Relations Ellen Chikale, Thursday, the audit findings also indicated that there was failure to pay suppliers of petroleum products in amounts totalling US$898,440,122. “The Acting Auditor General, Dr. Ron Mwambwa has issued the Special Audit Report on Procurement of Petroleum Products for the period 1st January 2019 to 31st December 2022 which has revealed financial and other irregularities. This Report has been produced...



