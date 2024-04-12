PATRIOTIC Front member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says he finds it unreasonable that the Immigration Department can be instructed to stop him from traveling to South Africa for his medicals. But Immigration Department Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka says he is not aware of any such incident. Mwamba posted about the incident on his Facebook page yesterday. He claimed that instructions were issued to the immigration department not to allow him to board the aircraft. “I have been refused exit at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport to be attended to by the doctor in South Africa, despite the court’s authority. The doctor will be out of hospital for 21 days from tomorrow, therefore, if I’m not attended to tomorrow then my being...



