IRKED by the growing trend of podcasts, the UPND government has started its early steps of moving towards curtailing debates on matters of public importance. They want the Independent Broadcasting Authority to start regulating what people broadcast on Facebook. All this is targeted at blocking opposing views from members of the public who don’t agree with the government. Their main target, as Ministry of Information Permanently Secretary Thabo Kawana confessed, is Emmanuel Mwamba. They are angry, jealous and envious of the fact that the former Ambassador’s platform is gaining traction and popularity. They hate the fact that Zambians are being moved away from watching government propaganda on ZNBC. They know that any mischief that may arise from unlicensed online broadcasting...



