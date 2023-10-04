SECURITIES and Exchange Commission (SEC) Board Chairperson Ruth Mugala has observed that whilst there was a general improvement in financial inclusion levels among adults according to the 2020 Finscope study, only 23.6 percent were found to be financially literate in that year. And SEC Chief Executive Officer Philip Chitalu has stressed the importance of promoting responsible investment behaviour and fostering a culture of informed decision-making in the financial world. In a speech read on her behalf by SEC Acting Chief Executive Officer Nonde Sichilima during the launch of the 2023 World Investor Week, Monday, Mugala said unless people were empowered with knowledge, understanding and skills to help them secure positive financial outcomes, they would most likely not be financially included…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.