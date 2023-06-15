THE Constitutional Court has ordered the state to retain 32 dismissed police officers on the payroll. In this matter, the 32 police officers dragged the state to the Constitutional Court, seeking a declaration that the government’s decision to remove them off the payroll without paying them terminal benefits was unconstitutional and contrary to the provisions of Article 189 (1)(2) of the Constitution of Zambia. The 32 cited the Attorney General as the respondent. But in a consent judgement entered between the petitioners and the State and endorsed by three Constitutional Court judges, it has been agreed that the petitioners will also be paid all their withheld salary arrears. “The petitioners and respondent herein having agreed on the terms and consenting…...



