The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has granted an application for a preliminary inquiry in the case involving Lusaka businessman Sedrick Kasanda, who faces a charge of aggravated robbery amounting to US$5 million. Kasanda stands charged with one count of aggravated robbery Contrary to Section 294 (2) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence allege that Kasanda, on August 13, 2023, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown and whilst armed with an offensive weapon namely a firearm, did steal USD 5,000,000 from Micheal Adel Michel Botros, property of the said Botros. It is further alleged that during or immediately after the theft, Kasanda used or threatened to use violence...



