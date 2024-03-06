WOMEN’S national team Coach Bruce Mwape says the team will not be swayed by Jorge Vilda’s praises ahead of the last round of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers next month. The Morocco women’s team coach heaped praises on the Copper Queens, likening them to Real Madrid’s Galacticos of the early 2000s. “They have a very scary squad with super individual players who can change your game plan due to their brilliance. You have no idea how to contain both Barbra Banda and Rachael Kundananji. These are strong Players, very skillful and fast. How do you contain such players? If it was one, yes, we would suggest we give her attention and tightly mark her. Now it’s two players! You...



