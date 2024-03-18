ZESCO United came from a goal down to beat Kansanshi Dynamos 2-1 and reduce the point tally to three with log leaders Red Arrows during the MTN Super Week 25 fixture played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. Goals apiece from John Ching’andu and defender Solomon Sakala were all the George Lwandamina tutored side needed to collect maximum points and keep the title chase race open. Zesco sits second on the table, with 48 points, three behind leaders Red Arrows who have 51 points. The loss on the other hand sees Kansanshi drop to 16th on the table with 25 points, with nine games left before the end of the season. Zesco United assistant coach Tenant Chilumba said the remaining nine...



