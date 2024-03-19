KENYAN boxer James Mugeni says he’s going to bury ABU bantamweight champion Davy Mwale when the two boxers clash at the Government Complex next month. And Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) Director Promotions Christopher Malunga says the stable expects an electrifying showdown between the two formidable boxers. In a video shared yesterday, Mugeni said he was coming to bury Mwale in the ring. “David Mwale, I am coming to bury you inside the ring. I am the lion heart of the jungle. I am coming for that belt. I am coming to bury you in your own country. Prepare yourself and train hard. You will receive your nightmare beating,” said Mugeni. ABU announced the change of Mwale’s opponent early this...



