THE Zambia U21 netball team has registered its second consecutive win at the World Cup qualifiers in South Africa after edging Kenya 52-32 yesterday. In an entertaining fixture, Zambia started on the front foot, winning the first quarter 9-7 and maintaining its lead as the second quarter finished 20-17, with Joyce Nalwamba and Nelly Lutambo proving to be a thorn in the flesh for Kenyan defenders. The third quarter saw Zambia win 37-25 before concluding the fourth quarter with the final score of 52-32. The Moses Ndhlovu drilled side is today expected to face Malawi at 14:00hrs. In the post-match interview, Ndhlovu said the team remained focused on finishing among the top three teams to qualify for the World Cup....



