THE Zambia U15 team has wrapped up the Morocco Invitational tournament winless after suffering a 3-1 defeat to the hosts in their second game. Despite taking the lead in the 60th minute through Mapalo Simule, the Aaron Kawangu side conceded three goals in 15 minutes to suffer defeat. The hosts levelled matters in the 63rd minute through Egufi Goumfissi, before Bennane Lyles fired them into the lead in the 70th minute with a fine close-range strike past the Zambian goalie. Achaf Saad added some icing on the cake after 79 minutes with a thumping header. Zambia and Morocco drew their first game 3-3 on Sunday night. Speaking during the post-match interview, assistant coach Owen Kapaso said the tournament was good...



