FORMER women’s national team coach Enala Simbeye has urged the Copper Queens not to dwell on past glories when they face the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco this Friday in the final round of the Olympic qualifiers. The Bruce Mwape-tutored side faces Morocco this Friday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola before travelling for the reverse fixture four days later. By press time yesterday, four foreign-based players had joined the squad in Ndola. The players included skipper Barbra Banda, Racheal Nachula, Misozi Zulu, and Martha Tembo. Rachael Kundananji, Grace Chanda, Prisca Chilufya, and others are expected to arrive at the camp today. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Tuesday, Simbeye expressed confidence in the Copper Queens beating Morocco home...



