SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu has tipped the Copper Queens to seal Olympic qualification at home, when Morocco visits the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium this Friday. And Nkandu has urged soccer fans to refrain from throwing objects onto the pitch while celebrating or protesting. The Copper Queens host Morocco in Ndola tomorrow, before travelling for the return leg four days later. Coach Bruce Mwape has a full squad of all 34 called-up players at the camp before the crucial first-leg Paris 2024 qualifier. In an interview with the media yesterday, Nkandu urged the team to finish off the job at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium to lessen pressure in the reverse fixture. “To the team, the first cut is the deepest, and my...



