SKIPPER Barbra Banda says the Copper Queens need to up their game if they are to overturn the 2-1 loss to Morocco in the first leg of the final round of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers. The Copper Queens face a tough 90 minutes on Tuesday where they will be hoping to beat the Atlas Lionesses in Rabat and make it for a second straight Olympic Games appearance. On Saturday, the team was a shadow of its usual self, failing to command a win over Morocco much to the dismay of supporters. In an interview, Banda said all was not lost but there was need to make improvements. “It is the issue of looking into the mistakes that we...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.